‘Stepping Onto Set Was Like Entering A Temple’: Addinath Kothare Reveals What Made Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Set ‘Sacred’ |

Addinath Kothare, who plays Bharat in Ramayana, recalled how the film's set had a sacred atmosphere, describing it as being like a temple. He also spoke about following director Nitesh Tiwari's instructions on set and trusting his vision. Recalling his experience of shooting for the film, the actor said, "I cannot express the Ramayana experience in words; it’s something you have to witness."

The actor recalled shooting a scene in Ayodhya, where the entire cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sai Pallavi and Arun Govil, was present. Describing the experience, he said, "When we stood on that set, the first scene happened; when you are doing it, you tend to focus and go with the flow." Addinath added that he remembered telling his parents how "huge" the experience was, calling it a "great feeling."

Speaking to The Indian Express, Addinath also revealed that the Ramayana set followed strict discipline, with mobile phones not being allowed. He said, "Ramayana was a very disciplined set, no mobile phones were allowed. That discipline was a part of a sacred force that kept everyone aligned." He further described the experience of stepping onto the set, saying, "Stepping onto the sets of Ramayana was like stepping into a temple." The actor added that the discipline continued even when the cameras were not rolling. He called it a "very well-planned" production and one of the quietest sets he had ever worked on.

Addinath also opened up about feeling nervous on his first day of shooting. Recalling those initial days, he said, "I was nervous on the first day, but there was a wonderful moment. In the first few days, you are figuring out, as an actor, you are searching for the character, how to manoeuvre yourself on the set."

Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend is set for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026. The film will have a special cast-and-crew screening in Mumbai today, November 3.