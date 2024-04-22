 Amitabh Bachchan Buys 20-Acre Land In Alibaug Worth ₹10 Crore
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan Buys 20-Acre Land In Alibaug Worth ₹10 Crore

Amitabh Bachchan Buys 20-Acre Land In Alibaug Worth ₹10 Crore

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen next in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film, Kalki 2898 AD.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, April 22, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
article-image

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, has purchased 20-acre land in Alibaug, Maharashtra, which is worth ₹10 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

According to the Hindustan Times, the transaction was done last week. The Paa actor bought the plot for a project called A Alibaug, which was launched in April 2023.

Read Also
Video: AI Reimagines Amitabh Bachchan As Hrithik Roshan's Character In Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara;...
article-image
Read Also
Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan Looks Intense As Ashwatthama In FIRST Look, Fans Say 'Blockbuster...
article-image

Earlier, Bachchan purchased a plot in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, also from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), and valued it at ₹14.5 crore.

According to the developer, it is said to be 15 minutes away from the temple. The project is expected to be completed by March 2028 and have a five-star palace hotel.

Read Also
'Fake News': Amitabh Bachchan Dismisses Reports Of His Hospitalisation & Surgery (VIDEO)
article-image

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD introduced Bachchan's character in a new teaser. "From the 𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 battle of the previous Yuga, to the 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 battle of the present Yuga. Introducing the legendary @amitabhbachchan as immortal ‘ASHWATTHAMA’ from #Kalki2898AD," they wrote.

In it, the actor will play the role of the immortal Ashwatthama in the magnum opus.

Check it out:

Read Also
Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD Postponed AGAIN Due To Lok Sabha Polls 2024
article-image

The film also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Kalki 2989 AD is slated for a May 9 release.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Arpita Khan Visits Nizamuddin Dargah In Delhi Days After Firing Outside Brother Salman Khan's...

VIDEO: Arpita Khan Visits Nizamuddin Dargah In Delhi Days After Firing Outside Brother Salman Khan's...

'I Need That D**k': Cardi B Says She Wants To Gain Weight After Becoming 'Too F**king Skinny'

'I Need That D**k': Cardi B Says She Wants To Gain Weight After Becoming 'Too F**king Skinny'

Who Is Shinnova? Know About The Actress Who Claimed Ravi Kishan Is Her Biological Father

Who Is Shinnova? Know About The Actress Who Claimed Ravi Kishan Is Her Biological Father

Amitabh Bachchan Buys 20-Acre Land In Alibaug Worth ₹10 Crore

Amitabh Bachchan Buys 20-Acre Land In Alibaug Worth ₹10 Crore

Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti to NOT Die, Will Be Brought Home Back By Anuj & Aadhya (EXCLUSIVE)

Anupamaa Spoiler: Shruti to NOT Die, Will Be Brought Home Back By Anuj & Aadhya (EXCLUSIVE)