Amitabh Bachchan Buys 20-Acre Land In Alibaug Worth ₹10 Crore

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently gearing up for the release of Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, has purchased 20-acre land in Alibaug, Maharashtra, which is worth ₹10 crore from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL).

According to the Hindustan Times, the transaction was done last week. The Paa actor bought the plot for a project called A Alibaug, which was launched in April 2023.

Earlier, Bachchan purchased a plot in The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, also from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), and valued it at ₹14.5 crore.

According to the developer, it is said to be 15 minutes away from the temple. The project is expected to be completed by March 2028 and have a five-star palace hotel.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD introduced Bachchan's character in a new teaser. "From the 𝐁𝐈𝐆𝐆𝐄𝐒𝐓 battle of the previous Yuga, to the 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐋 battle of the present Yuga. Introducing the legendary @amitabhbachchan as immortal ‘ASHWATTHAMA’ from #Kalki2898AD," they wrote.

In it, the actor will play the role of the immortal Ashwatthama in the magnum opus.

Check it out:

The film also stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in the lead roles. Kalki 2989 AD is slated for a May 9 release.