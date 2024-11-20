Amid Kanguva Controversy, Tamil Nadu Producers Seek Ban On YouTube Fan Reviews In Theatres

The Tamil Nadu Producers Council (TNPC) called for theatre owners to prohibit YouTube channels from conducting fan interviews on theatre premises after first-day-first-show (FDFS) screenings of films. This comes in light of the controversy surrounding Suriya and Bobby Deol's film Kanguva, which faced criticism through YouTube reviews on its opening day.

In an official statement, they also requested theatre owners' cooperation in curbing the practice of collecting and disseminating public reviews and opinions immediately after screenings.

The producers believe that eliminating these practices will protect films from premature and potentially damaging judgments.

The TNPC criticised these reviews for "personal attacks and the incitement of hatred under the guise of film reviews," which they argue have caused damage to several films. Their four-page letter cited examples of films such as Indian 2, Vettaiyan, and Kanguva, which reportedly faced setbacks due to early negative feedback shared on social media platforms.

"Critics have every right to review movies. But we request all journalists to write film reviews keeping in mind that hatred towards a film should not be sown in the media because of personal malice. All the associations related to the film industry must unite and stop this practice by not encouraging them anymore," a part of their letter read.

Trend of fan reviews

The trend of instant YouTube reviews by fans outside theatres has often been a double-edged sword for filmmakers. While positive reactions can help the film, critical or harsh opinions, even if subjective, can influence audience perceptions and impact box office performance of the film.

Kanguva controversy

After much hype, Kanguva hit the big screens on November 14, however, within no time it got embroiled in controversies and negativity.

A day after the film's release, Suriya's wife, actress Jyotika, defended the film, stating that the negative reviews seem to be "multiple group propagandas".

Directed by Siva, Kanguva also stars Disha Patani, Karthi, Aarash Shah, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj and others in key roles. It released in theatres on November 14.