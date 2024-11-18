'Disha Patani Was There To Look Pretty': Kanguva Producer's Wife Neha Deletes Controversial Post On Actress After Backlash

Suriya and Disha Patani in Kanguva |

Suriya, Bobby Deol and Disha Patani's epic fantasy action film Kanguva hit the big screens last week and the film received mixed reviews from fan and critics. While some lauded Suriya's performance and called Kanguva the best movie of his career, others expressed disappointment over extremely loud sound in the film and also criticised its 'clumsy execution'. Audiences also complained of "headache-inducing sound effects" in the film. Kanguva is now making headlines for a comment made by the film's producer KE Gnanavel Raja's wife Neha on Disha Patani.

In the film, Disha plays the role of Angela. In one of her recent social media posts, Neha mentioned that Disha's role in the film was to 'look pretty'.

REcently, Neha reacted to an X (formerly known as Twitter) post which criticised Disha's limited screen time in the film. However, after receiving backlash for her comment, she deleted the post.

"Angela’s character is not the whole movie Kanguva is about!!! Angela can’t be in 2.5 hours of film!! Basic 🤦🏽‍♀️ so yes, she was there to look pretty!!! It’s one brain and perspective (director) presenting to crores of audiences! We welcome criticism not targeted propaganda," Neha's post read.

Neha criticised for her comment on Disha

Neha's statement faced strong criticism from netizens, who believe she trivialised Angela's character and reinforced outdated stereotypes about women in films. Some users also expressed disappointment over her regressive commentary.

A screenshot of Neha's post went viral on Reddit and reacting to it, a user wrote, "Damm, the entire Kanguva team is not able to take the failure and is in breakdown it seems."

"Someone say her to stop man, she is doing more damage to the film than any of the critics and audience did," another user commented.

"Kanguva team: When women are stalked in other films , we have a women action sequence in the second half. Also Kanguva team: Angela was there only to look pretty. Worst PR strategy," a user commented.

Another comment read, "She is saying "know your limits" and "you're no one to give criticism". So does she magically expect people to watch the film and make it a blockbuster after her attacking the audience and fans? Won't this basically be career suicide? What is she even thinking?"

On Sunday (November 17), Suriya's wife, actress Jyotika, also defended the film and stated that the negative reviews seem to be "multiple group propagandas".

Jyotika penned an open letter to the makers of Kanguva, and while she praised the film, she also called out the flaws in it. "Definitely the first 1/2 hr doesn’t work n the sound is jarring! Flaws r a part of most Iindian films, so that’s only fair, especially in this kind of a film wherein one experiments largely! N it’s just the first 1/2 hr from the whole 3 hrs," she wrote.

Slamming the critics, Jyotika went on to say, "I'm surprised with the negative reviews from media and certain fraternities, as it’s not done by them to this high level for the most unintellectual big budget films I have seen earlier with age old stories, where women r stalked, double meaning dialogues r spoken and have the most over the top action sequences..N what about Kanguva's positives? The women action sequence in 2nd half and the young boy's love and betrayal for Kanguva? I think they forgot about the good parts while reviewing. Now this Makes me wonder largely whether one should ever read, listen or believe them after all! (sic)."

"It’s sad that they chose this much negativity for Kanguva on day 1, even before the first show was over (seemed more like multiple group propagandas) when it actually deserves an applause for the concept and effort taken by the team to create 3D and such a magnificent visual! Be proud Team Kanguva, as the ones commenting negative r doing just that and nothing else to their credit to uplift cinema! (sic)," she concluded.

Directed by Siva, Kanguva also stars Karthi, Aarash Shah, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj and others in key roles. It released in theatres on November 14.