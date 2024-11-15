Amaran OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Sivakarthikeyan & Sai Pallavi's Film Online

Amaran OTT Release Date | Trailer

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi-starrer Amaran is a biographical war-action film which released in theatres on October 31, 2024. It received positive responses from critics and audiences.

The film was loved by the audiences, and after its theatrical release, the film emerged as the second highest-grossing Tamil Film of 2024. It is set to be released digitally in December 2024.

When and where to watch Amaran?

According to reports in Mint and The Indian Express, the film will be released on December 5, 2024, and will be available on Netflix. It has achieved a worldwide box office collection of approximately Rs 263 crore. The film will be available in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Plot

The film, based on a true story, follows Mukund Varadarajan, who felt a deep sense of patriotism from a very young age. His dedication to the Indian military ultimately led him to become a major in the Indian Army. The film also highlights the lives of war heroes, their challenges, struggles, and contributions to the country. Additionally, Amaran portrays the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan's wife following his martyrdom.

All about Amaran

Amaran features Sivakarthikeyan as Major Mukund, Sai Pallavi as Indhu Rebecca Varghese, Bhuvan Arora as Sepoy Vikram Singh, Lallu as Sepoy Ravi Shankar, Rahul Bose as Colonel Amit Singh Dabas, Shyamaprasad as George Varghese, and Geetha Kailasam as Geetha Varadarajan, Umair Ibn Lateef as Sepoy Waheed Ahamed, and Mir Salman as Sepoy Saifudeen, among others.

The film is written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and Stefan Ritcher. It is produced by Kamal Haasan, Vivek Krishnani and R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India.