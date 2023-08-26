Allu Arjun Likely To Throw A Grand Party To Celebrate National Award Win? Details Inside

Cloud nine would be too understated a term to explain Stylish star Allu Arjun's jubilation on having been bestowed with the honour of winning the Best Actor at the 69th National Film Awards, which were announced on August 24.

Breaking the dreaded curse, the actor became the first ever from the Telugu film industry to bag the coveted honour for his career-best performance as Pushpa Raj in Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise.

Earlier during the day, the actor met the National Award-winning producer Abhishek Aggarwal of The Kashmir Files fame who greeted him with a bouquet of flowers and honoured him with a shawl. Aggarwal took to Twitter to share further details about his interaction with actor. His tweet read, "Met my dear Icon Star @alluarjun Garu and congratulated him for becoming the first Telugu actor to win the best actor award at the #NationalAwards. Pushpa Raj truly deserves the 'Best Actor' award at the 69th #NationalAwards. Icon Star will become a bigger phenomenon from now on. #ThaggedheLe

The Telugu speaking states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have joined the actor in his happiness. While the actor already rang in the celebrations with his family and crew members of Pushpa: The Rule, it has been learnt that he is likely to host a grand party in Hyderabad, where the who's who of the Telugu film industry will be seen in attendance.

From what we understand, the Mega family will surely be on the guest list, but it will be interesting to see whom does the actor host for his joyous celebrations.

Currently, Arjun is shooting for the much-awaited sequel Pushpa: The Rule, which will release in 2024. Besides that the actor will also team up with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy fame for an untitled next. There is also AA22 with Trivikram Srinivas but more details about that are yet to be revealed.

