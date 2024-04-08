Allu Arjun Birthday: Jr NTR, Varun Tej, Teja Sajja & Others Shower Love On Pushpa Star

From Jr NTR to Varun Tej and Gopichandh Malineni, several personalities have wished star Allu Arjun on his 42nd birthday on Monday.

As he turned 42, Allu Arjun, who is fondly called "Bunny" by his fans and loved ones, treated everyone with the teaser of his much-awaited film "Pushpa: The Rule", which gave an insight that it would be grander than "Pushpa: The Rise".

One of the highest-paid actors, Ally Arjun has been honoured with a National Film Award and three Nandi Awards. He is considered to be one of the finest dancers in Indian cinema. The actor made his debut with "Gangotri" in 2003.

It was in 2024 when he gained stardom with Sukumar's cult classic "Arya". He was then seen in films such as "Bunny", "Desamuduru", "Parugu", "Vedam", "Julayi", "Race Gurram", "S/O Satyamurthy", "Rudhramadevi", "Sarrainodu", "DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham" and "Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo" among many others.

Wishing him a year full of happiness, Jr NTR tweeted: "Happy Birthday Bava @alluarjun. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success."

Happy Birthday Bava @alluarjun. Wishing you a year filled with happiness and success. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 8, 2024

Varun Tej Konidela wished his "Bunny anna": "Happy birthday bunny anna! To a rock solid year! Lots of love. Inka thaggedhe le! @alluarjun."

Happy birthday bunny anna!🖤

To a rock solid year!

Lots of love.



Inka thaggedhe le!🔥@alluarjun pic.twitter.com/PlArAJIaUX — Varun Tej Konidela (@IAmVarunTej) April 8, 2024

Filmmaker Gopichandh Malineni tagged Allu Arjun as "incredibly talented". Malineni said: "Happy birthday to the incredibly talented and national award-winning actor @alluarjun garu. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter & endless blessings. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun."

Happy birthday to the incredibly talented and national award-winning actor @alluarjun garu. Wishing you a day filled with love, laughter & endless blessings.🎉 #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) April 8, 2024

Actress Sahithi Dasari's message read: "Happy birthday to the Hero of massesssss #aa #alluarjun #pushpa2."

Actor Teja Sajja wished him a "taggeydeyley day", he wrote: "Happiest birthday dear bunny Anna Wishing you a taggeydeyley year ahead. Keep shining and inspiring #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun garu."

Actor Sai Dharam Tej said that Allu Arjun has turned into a "phenomenon".

He said: "Happy Birthday Bunny @alluarjun Now that you have turned into a rising phenomenon & with double the fire, All I could wish you is a Double Phenomenal Year Keep Rising. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun."