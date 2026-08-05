Alliance Finale Release Date: New Promo Sparks 'Rigged' Claims; Winner To Be Decided By Vault Code Instead Of Tasks? VIDEO |

Prime Video's Alliance is inching closer to its grand finale, and fans are eager to find out who will join Aly Goni in the final battle. A new promo has revealed how the winner of the show will be decided. However, the format has left many viewers unimpressed, with several questioning the fairness of the finale.

Just like the previous tasks, where contestants had to enter a code into the vault to determine who the Ace was, the finalists will once again rely on cracking the correct code. However, this method of deciding the winner hasn't gone down well with viewers. Many have called the finale "rigged," alleging that the makers can control the outcome by deciding when the vault displays "Valid" or "Not Valid."

Winner bhi code se bana rahe 😐 wtf is this... Task rakhte yaar... Ek to aly bina task kiye direct finalist ban gaya... Aur fir finale me bhi task ke bajay code se winner decide kar rahe 🤐#alliance pic.twitter.com/Z4XHmU5iei — swati (@Swati0428) August 5, 2026

After watching the latest promo, a user tweeted, "No #Alliance, not with the code, do not make winner with that code thing. That is very rigged. Jis ko marzi makers chahyn winner bana dyn." Another tweeted, "Finale mei bhi code se winner decide karenge? this is so unfair."

No #Alliance, not with the code, do not make winner with that code thing. That is very rigged. Jis ko marzi makers chahyn winner bana dyn.

Ham to kah rhy thy k Ace k lye b task karwao but ap to winner b code sy bana rahy hain#TheAlliance #AllianceOnPrime pic.twitter.com/gGKgjnle8h — Rabiea (@rabbits_rxoxo) August 5, 2026

finale mei bhi code se winner decide karenge? this is so unfair 😭#Alliance #AllianceonPrime #TheAlliance — Mitwa (@mitwa_mir) August 5, 2026

Another suggested the maker, "Suggestion to #Alliance Makers.. show the correct code to audience before Ace battle otherwise it becomes obvious that it’s scripted! Secondly, the winner should be decided based on a series of tasks & not on the code!"

Suggestion to #Alliance Makers.. show the correct code to audience before Ace battle otherwise it becomes obvious that it’s scripted!



Secondly, the winner should be decided based on a series of tasks & not on the code! #Alliance — a. (@izastweets10) August 5, 2026

In the latest episode of Alliance, six contestants were eliminated, with Kushal Tandon securing a spot in the semi-finals. Mini chose to face Kushal in the semi-final task, while Ruhi Doshi will compete against Niti Taylor in the other semi-final. The winners of both face-offs will battle finalist Aly Goni, and the ultimate champion will take home the Alliance trophy along with the Rs. 50 lakh cash prize.

The finale episode of Alliance is expected to be released on Friday, August 7, 2026. The new episodes release every day at 12 pm only on Prime Video.