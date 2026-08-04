'He Is Misogynistic': Alliance Contestant Vriddhi Paatwa Launches Scathing Attack On Kushal Tandon | FPJ Exclusive |

Reality show Alliance contestant Vriddhi Patwa has launched a scathing attack on co-contestant Kushal Tandon following her elimination from the show. In an interview with The Free Press Journal, she accused him of being sexist, misogynistic, arrogant, and deliberately provoking her throughout their time inside the house.

Speaking about Kushal Tandon’s behaviour inside the house, Vriddhi said, “He is sexist. He is everything - misogynistic too. He is all of that. I don’t even know how to explain it. He gets completely rattled by confident people. Whenever girls talk to him, he’ll publicly say, ‘I don’t want to talk to this girl,’ and then walk out. First, he pokes that person, and then says, ‘I want to walk out.’ He was constantly instigating me as well. He would go around telling others, ‘Remove Vriddhi from the Warriors.’ He was telling Seema, ‘We’ll put Vriddhi up for nomination. We’ll do this.’ He was constantly planning all these things. By that point in the game, I had reached a stage where I was like, ‘I don’t want to listen to him anymore.’"

Vriddhi further said that Kushal is quiet arrogant and overly proud. "We even had an argument during a task because he was really rude to me. At least I answered the questions and took the risk. He didn’t even try. He doesn’t try, he doesn’t perform, and yet he acts as if everyone should bow down to him. Why should they? What has he actually won through? I genuinely don’t know what pride and arrogance he is living with. And now I genuinely want to see what he actually achieves in life that makes him carry himself with so much swagger.”

Recalling how she felt targeted and provoked by Kushal, Vriddhi added, “He was provoking me a lot. A lot of people he didn’t provoke, but he definitely provoked me because I was sharing a room with him. One day, he picked up all my belongings and kept them out on the balcony, which was completely uncalled for. I was like, ‘What the f*** is wrong with you, brother?’ There were so many things that happened; it went to quite an extent. He would keep doing things in the room that were simply not acceptable. All the time, he carried this attitude that the makers would keep him on the show no matter what. He would keep throwing unnecessary taunts.

One day, I was just sitting there and he randomly said, ‘I’m getting ₹50 lakh a week. You all can worry about yourselves.’ I was like, ‘Kushal, what do you want me to do? Whether you’re getting ₹50 lakh or ₹5 lakh, what am I supposed to do with that information?’ First of all, if you really are getting that amount, is there any need to announce it to everyone? Only someone who isn’t actually earning ₹50 lakh would go around making such announcements. He was really provoking me and that’s why I reacted to him. And he did react to my taunts as well.”