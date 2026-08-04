'That Was Horrible': Louis Vuitton Faces Backlash After Black Photographer Alleges Racial Profiling At California Store; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

A visit to a Louis Vuitton boutique in California has sparked widespread debate online after entertainment photographer Steven Williams shared a video alleging he was unfairly prevented from entering the luxury retailer.

Williams, a Los Angeles-based photographer, producer, and publicist, recorded the interaction outside a Louis Vuitton store in Glendale and later posted the footage on Instagram. The video quickly gained traction across social media, with many viewers questioning whether the incident was an example of racial profiling.

Video captures exchange with security guard

According to Williams, he visited the store intending to shop. However, he says he was stopped by a security guard before he could enter, despite the boutique appearing to have very few customers inside.

In the video, Williams asks the guard, “There’s only two people in the store and no one else is in there, may I know why I can’t go in?”

The guard responds, “Because we are closing sir.”

Williams continues to question the decision, saying, “Do I need a reason to step into the store? Do I have to know what I need to purchase before I step into the store?”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

After the guard asks what he planned to buy, Williams challenges the requirement. The guard replies that “they have a system.”

Williams says the encounter left him feeling humiliated

In a detailed Instagram caption accompanying the video, Williams described the emotional impact of the incident.

“I remained calm, but I left feeling judged, profiled, and humiliated. I have worked with some of the most recognized people in entertainment and public service—but I should never have to announce who I am, who my clients are, or prove my ability to purchase something in order to be treated with dignity. Everyone deserves respect. Luxury should never come with discrimination,” he wrote.

Williams emphasised that no customer should have to justify their financial status or identity simply to enter a retail store.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Social media users accuse store of discrimination

The video has generated thousands of reactions online, with many social media users expressing support for Williams and criticizing the incident.

One commenter wrote, “Don’t spend your money where you are not welcomed or treated with dignity and respect.”

Another said, “I don’t know how he’s keeping his cool. I could use some of his chill.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A third user commented, “That was horrible. They called security on you like to were a criminal. Spend your money where you are wanted. Sorry you were treated so poorly.”

Another response read, “File a lawsuit, and what’s sad black men are enforcing racism and discrimination.”

The incident has reignited discussions about customer treatment, security practices, and alleged racial bias in luxury retail environments.