Alia Bhatt To Star In Romantic Film After Love And War With Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal: Report

One of the most loved and celebrated actresses in today's times, Alia Bhatt is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming film 'Jigra.' While the actress is busy promoting the film these days, Alia is also currently shooting for 'Alpha,' a film from the YRF Spy universe. Post the completion of this schedule, the actress will begin shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love and War,' which also stars her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal too. Apparently, Alia has allotted 'bulk dates' for the same.

Now, a report in Pinkvilla states that the Jigra fame is also listening to the script of a 'love story' and is keen on doing it after wrapping up her action and drama heavy schedules for 'Alpha' and 'Love and war.' A source tells the portal, ''Alia has identified a script for her next after Love And War, and she is looking to produce and act in the film. It’s an out and out love story, and Alia’s heart at the moment is on the aforementioned script,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that the film will go on floors in the last quarter of 2025, once she finishes the Love And War shoot.''

The source further tells Pinkvilla that there are also chances of the actress 'changing her mind' if something better comes up as the film is still one year away from going on floor. ''There have been multiple rounds of meeting and the conversations are in the right direction. The film is still a year away from going on floors, and hence, there is also a chance for Alia to change her mind if something better comes up. But given how the things are at the moment, the love-story in question is locked as Alia’s next for 2026,” says the source.

Alia will be seen promoting her film 'Jigra' with Vedang Raina and Karan Johar on The Great Indian Kapil Show.