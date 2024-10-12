Alia Bhatt Reveals Being Diagnosed With Clinical Anxiety: 'Every Moment For Me Is Worst...' (VIDEO)

Alia Bhatt Reveals Being Diagnosed With Clinical Anxiety: 'Every Moment For Me Is Worst...' | Photo Via Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Actress Alia Bhatt recently revealed that she is diagnosed with clinical anxiety. On Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want, Alia opened up about how her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor casually suggested that they should let the paparazzi click Raha's pictures during Christmas 2023, which triggered her anxiety.

The Gangubai Kathaiwadi actress said, "Earlier I had a very different feeling of Raha being papped. We both (she and Ranbir) were together and I was like, ‘she’s too small. She should not be a reel on Instagram’. Then there was this one moment before the Christmas lunch in 2023 where we were driving and Ranbir is like, ‘Listen, should we take a picture with Raha today?’ and I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ Because I do have anxiety. I am clinically diagnosed with anxiety so every moment for me is anxious. It is like worst case scenario, all the time."

Alia mentioned how Ranbir understood her anxiety and suggested they discuss her worst fear. Later, the duo talked it through during a drive from Bandra to Juhu and by the end of it, she agreed to it. "I was like listen it's true like this is our life and I don’t want people to think that oh you can’t see my daughter’s face, that was not the intention," she added.

The Student Of The Year actress also recalled a heartwarming moment, expressing that she didn’t want it to turn into a big deal. "That one moment happened, and it was such a cute moment where she was holding both our faces like that."

On the work front, Bhatt's latest film Jigra was released in theatres on October 11, 2024, starring Vedang Raina in the lead.