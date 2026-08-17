Alia Bhatt Gives A Glimpse Into Her 'Good Old Days' With Ranbir Kapoor & Raha In Latest Vacation Dump |

Alia Bhatt dropped a series of gorgeous pictures from her family vacation on social media, giving fans a glimpse into their quality time together. Amid their packed schedules, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor took some time off for a relaxing getaway with their daughter Raha. From enjoying moments by the beach to cuddling with Raha, the actress shared a glimpse of the little moments that made their family vacation special.

On Monday, Alia Bhatt dropped a bunch of vacation pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her quality time with Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha. In the first picture, Alia and Ranbir are seen enjoying the view of the sea waves, with Raha sitting between them. Another picture shows the actress posing for a mirror selfie in a white bikini paired with a white net cover-up.

She then shared a series of candid glimpses from the getaway, including a cosy picture of herself sleeping beside Raha, a striking shot of a partial solar eclipse, a cat, a glimpse of a chapel or church, and a close-up of herself enjoying some food. Alia captioned the post, "Good old days, cuddles and all."

The pictures instantly caught fans' attention, with one user commenting about Raha, "She's all grown up." Another user called them, "The sweetest family."

Alia was most recently seen in Alpha, the YRF Spy Universe film co-starring Sharvari. She also has Love & War lined up, in which she stars alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, with Sanjay Leela Bhansali directing. Meanwhile, Ranbir is currently juggling Ramayana and Love & War; he recently resumed shooting for Bhansali's film after taking a break from Ramayana. Ramayana: Part 1, in which Ranbir plays Lord Ram, is slated for a Diwali 2026 release, with recent reports putting its India release on November 8, 2026. Meanwhile, Love & War is scheduled to release in January, 2027.