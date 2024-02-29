Ali Fazal Drops Coffee On His Shirt As Fan Pushes Him While Clicking A Selfie, Watch VIDEO

Ali Fazal was last seen in Khufiya, which was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and starred Tabu and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead. The film premiered on Netflix and received a positive response from the audience.

A new video of the actor is currently doing the rounds on the internet, in which he is seen coming out of a clothing store and posing for the paparazzi. Soon after, a fan rushes towards him for a selfie, and accidentally pushes him, as a result, Ali drops his coffee on his white shirt.

Check out the video:

Netizens were left amused, while several commented that the video seemed scripted. A user wrote, "I think this is ad shoot." While another said, "Ye staged lag raha hai 😂 aise kon dhakka deta hai aur Ali ne khud par zabaradasti coffee fenka aisa lag raha hai 😂 ya coffee ke show off me mara gaya bichara 😂"

A third user said, "Guddu bhaiya pehli baar kharab acting kiye ho." "Literally we aren't fools. The acting is pathetic and je reacts before the chai spills," said another.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Ali is all set to welcome his first baby with actress Richa Chadha. A few days ago, the couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post. The couple posted a picture that simply read, "1+1=3."

The caption read, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world" 🥰