Akshay Kumar is ISRO’s chand ka tukda

FPJ Bureau: Even as India was over the moon with joy and congratulations poured in for the successful launch of the Rs 978-cr Chandrayaan-2 mission on Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation found itself in the eye of a storm for its July 19 tweet, “As #ISRO prepares for landmark launch of #Chandrayaan2, #TeamISRO wishes @akshaykumarall the best for #MissionMangal and all his future endeavour”.

The trailer of actor Akshay Kumar’s film, Mission Mangal, had just been released the day before.

However, giving credit where it was due, the actor tweeted on Monday: “#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro.

Some Twitterati however, did not appreciate this mooning over a flesh-and-blood star. Sarcastic missiles rained on the space agency. No rocket science in this, concluded some users of the microblogging site and connected it to the freewheeling interview the actor had conducted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the build-up to the general elections. @IgnitedBrain asked: “Alien managing this account?” @bharatkhatri pointed out: “Go home, you're drunk! Enough repaying for the mango interview.”

Another also pointed out the same: “@akshaykumar interviews Modi, and in return @akshaykumar gets @isro promotion Bas yahi bacha tha, ek achi khasi scientific body mein bhi chamano ka advertisement kardo. I thought @akshaykumarwas modest.”

Another sternly admonished: “ISRO Chup chaap rocket udhao Mazak udhana band karo”.