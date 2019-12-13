Akshay Kumar gifts Twinkle Khanna 'onion earrings' rejected by Kareena Kapoor

B-towns wittiest couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have reached a point in their marriage where even the smallest things bring a smile. Despite being celebs, they don’t mind standing up for issues faced by a common man, travel by public transport, or just be candid during media interactions.

While we love their banter on social media, a recent one is absolutely hilarious but also highlights a serious ongoing crisis in our country. The Mrs Funnybones took to her Instagram and shared a picture of ‘onion earrings’ and wrote, “My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart.”