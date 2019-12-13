Akshay Kumar gifts Twinkle Khanna 'onion earrings' rejected by Kareena Kapoor

B-towns wittiest couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have reached a point in their marriage where even the smallest things bring a smile. Despite being celebs, they don’t mind standing up for issues faced by a common man, travel by public transport, or just be candid during media interactions.
While we love their banter on social media, a recent one is absolutely hilarious but also highlights a serious ongoing crisis in our country. The Mrs Funnybones took to her Instagram and shared a picture of ‘onion earrings’ and wrote, “My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart.”
For those uninitiated, the soaring prices of onions in India have led to massive debates, protests and discussions among the ministers. Meanwhile, social media is taking it with a dose of laughter by joking or making memes around the same.
On work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Good Newwz alongside Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The film will release on December 27. Furthermore, he will also be seen in Laxxmi Bomb, Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Panday and Bell Bottom.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)