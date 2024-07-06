 Akshay Kumar Extends Financial Aid To Punjabi Singer Glory Bawa, Sends ₹25 Lakh: 'Touched By His Grand Gesture'
Glory Bawa recently sought help from the government and shared her financial ordeals on social media.

Updated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Akshay Kumar Extends Financial Aid To Punjabi Singer Glory Bawa, Sends ₹25 Lakh: 'Touched By His Grand Gesture' | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Akshay Kumar displayed his philanthropy by sending Rs. 25 lakh to Punjabi singer Glory Bawa after she sought help from the government and shared her financial struggles on social media.

As reported by the Hindustan Times, Glory expressed gratitude to Kumar, Glory said, “I don’t have words to explain what it means to me." She added that the actor declined to label it as help, likening it to what a brother would do for his sister.

When asked if the money would help her financial struggles, she said that it would help her and her family. "But I want work and have been asking for the same. People have started reaching out to me, and I hope artists like us find something substantial to do," Glory said.

Further, the Welcome actor said that he got to know about Glory's financial crisis through social media.

"It was disheartening to see the family of Punjab’s pride,pride Gurmeet Bawa reeling under financial problems. It’s a gesture of love made to her daughter Glory Bawa as a brother. This is not a help, but fulfilment of my responsibility as a Punjabi and an artiste," said the actor.

Minister of Administrative Reforms and NRI Affairs Department of Punjab Kuldeep Dhaliwal visited her home and presented her with a Rs 1 lakh cheque as assistance.

Glory is the daughter of Punjabi folk singer and Padma Bhushan awardee Gurmeet Bawa.

