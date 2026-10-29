Akshay Kumar And Bhumi Pednekar Team Up For Third Time; Actress Roped In To Star In Priyadarshan's Next

Bhumi Pednekar To Star Opposite Akshay Kumar In Priyadarshan's Next | YouTube

After the success of Bhooth Bangla and the failure of Haiwaan this year, director Priyadarshan and actor Akshay Kumar are all set to team up once again. Their upcoming untitled film is said to be a comedy-thriller set in the 1970s. It also features Rajpal Yadav, and now, the female lead of the film has been locked. Bhumi Pednekar has been roped in to star opposite Akshay in the movie. Priyadarshan confirmed the actress' casting to Hindustan Times.

Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar reunite

The film would mark Akshay and Bhumi's third collaboration. The two actors have already worked together in two films, Toilet Ek Prem Katha and Raksha Bandhan. While the former was a superhit at the box office, the latter was a flop. Akshay and Bhumi's chemistry was loved by the audience in the earlier films, so it will be interesting to watch them on the big screen again.

Film's shooting schedule

According to reports, Priyadarshan's directorial is expected to start rolling in the last week of November. It will have a three-month shoot schedule, and the film will be shot across Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Bhopal.

Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar movies

Meanwhile, the untitled upcoming film will mark Akshay and Priyadarshan's ninth collaboration. The two have earlier worked together in films like Hera Pheri, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Khatta Meetha, Bhooth Bangla, and Haiwaan.

Priyadarshan on why Haiwaan flopped

Haiwaan, which was released in September this year, flopped at the box office. While talking to Deccan Chronicle about the failure of the film, the filmmaker had said, “The failure of Haiwaan, which I accept gracefully, proves again that audiences don’t like us (he and Akshay) to do serious subjects together. This is not the first time I’ve failed in a non-comedy genre with Akshay. Many years ago, we did a film called Khatta Meetha, which starred Trisha Krishnan with Akshay. That too had underperformed. I don’t think the audience wants to see us in the non-comedic space.”