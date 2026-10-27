Akshay Kumar Vs Ranbir Kapoor At Box Office: Mohra Set To Re-Release During Diwali Weekend, Will Clash With Ramayana

Akshay Kumar Vs Ranbir Kapoor At Box Office |

Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon-starrer Mohra is all set to re-release on November 6, 2026, marking the film's 32nd anniversary. Also starring Naseeruddin Shah and Suniel Shetty, the film was a superhit at the box office when released in 1994. Now, it is re-releasing during the Diwali weekend this year, so it is all set to clash with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana Part 1 at the box office.

Rajiv Rai confirms Mohra's re-release

While talking to Bollywood Hungama, Rajiv Rai, the director of Mohra, confirmed that the film will be re-released on November 6. But he clarified that his film will get a very limited release, and it won't be released in big multiplex chains. Mohra will only be released on single screens.

Rajiv Rai addresses Ramayana clash

The filmmaker also stated that they are not directly clashing with Ramayana. He said, “I’m not coming against Ramayana. Because everyone has moved away from Diwali, there’s an opening in small centres and I’m trying to take advantage of that. Also, it’s an auspicious date to start something. Anyway, Ramayana cannot book all the cinemas in the country.”

He further stated that Mohra might not be screened at every theatre in Mumbai, so there's no clash with any film. He said that while these old films are exhausted, there's still a certain class of audience who are interested in watching them. Rai concluded, “There are people who want to visit big screens for old films and for them, we are going to re-release Mohra.”

Mohra – A cult classic

Even though Mohra was released 32 years ago, it is still remembered for many reasons. The songs of the film, Na Kajre Ki Dhaar, Tip Tip Barsa Pani, and Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast, are still remembered by the audience.

Interestingly, earlier this year, Akshay and Raveena reunited on the big screens, and they were seen together in the film Welcome To The Jungle, which did reasonably well at the box office.