From Ziddi To A Possible Reunion: Sunny Deol & Raveena Tandon Could Share The Screen Again

Raveena Tandon (L) & Sunny Deol (R) | Instagram

Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon were a zabardast screen-pair in the 90s. Their hit Ziddi (1997) made them a much sought-after screen pair.

However, their pairing lost steam in the 2000s when the firebrand Punjabi actress married and chose motherhood. Sunny (68) continued to team up with younger heroines and continues to be in demand even today.

Raveena switched lanes and made her OTT transition with Aranyak (2021). She also came as a welcome change in pan-India blockbusters like KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) and the recent Tamil film, Vishwanath & Sons.

Sources confirm that these two Ziddi actors are back to being friends and, if a filmmaker wills it, they may be back together in cinemas.