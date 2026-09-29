 From Ziddi To A Possible Reunion: Sunny Deol & Raveena Tandon Could Share The Screen Again
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From Ziddi To A Possible Reunion: Sunny Deol & Raveena Tandon Could Share The Screen Again

Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon, who became a popular screen pair in the 1990s with films like Ziddi, have reportedly reconnected as friends after years. While their pairing faded in the 2000s, both have remained active in different spaces. Sources say the duo could reunite on the big screen if a filmmaker brings them together again.

Meena IyerUpdated: Tuesday, September 29, 2026, 11:47 PM IST
From Ziddi To A Possible Reunion: Sunny Deol & Raveena Tandon Could Share The Screen Again
Raveena Tandon (L) & Sunny Deol (R) | Instagram

Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon were a zabardast screen-pair in the 90s. Their hit Ziddi (1997) made them a much sought-after screen pair.

However, their pairing lost steam in the 2000s when the firebrand Punjabi actress married and chose motherhood. Sunny (68) continued to team up with younger heroines and continues to be in demand even today.

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Raveena switched lanes and made her OTT transition with Aranyak (2021). She also came as a welcome change in pan-India blockbusters like KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) and the recent Tamil film, Vishwanath & Sons.

Sources confirm that these two Ziddi actors are back to being friends and, if a filmmaker wills it, they may be back together in cinemas.

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