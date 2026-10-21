After Tiger Shroff's Firing Incident, Bulletproof Glass Shield Being Installed At Akshay Kumar's House: Report

Bulletproof Glass Shield At Akshay Kumar's House? |

The attack on Tiger Shroff has shocked the entire Hindi film industry. After shots were fired at the actor on Sunday, security outside Salman Khan's house was beefed up. However, it looks like not just Salman but other actors in the industry have also decided to take their security seriously following the incident. According to a report in NDTV, while security has been increased outside the Bigg Boss host's house, a bulletproof glass shield is being installed at Akshay Kumar's house. However, the report has not been confirmed.

Akshay and Tiger worked together in the movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the two have also been spotted multiple times playing sports and spending time together. Meanwhile, Akki also shares a good rapport with Salman.

Tiger Shroff firing incident

On Sunday, while Tiger was leaving a ground after playing football, two men fired at him and fled the location on a bike with a third man. While Tiger sustained minor injuries, his driver was shot.

All three accused were caught by the Rajasthan Anti-Gangster Task Force at Kota Railway Station while they were trying to flee on a train. They have been handed over to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Tiger Shroff's team shares statement

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the actor's team shared its first statement following the firing incident. In the statement, they warned people against creating and circulating fabricated content attributed to Tiger.

The statement read, "Any individual or page found creating, promoting or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action. We are taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible. We request everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team (sic)."

Tiger has not yet shared any statement about the incident.