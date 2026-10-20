'Al-Generated Videos And Scripted Narratives...': Tiger Shroff's Team Breaks Silence After Firing Incident, Warns Of Legal Action Against Those Spreading Fake Content

Tiger Shroff's Team Shares Statement After Firing Incident | Instagram

On Sunday, shots were fired at Tiger Shroff in Mumbai while he was leaving a ground after playing football. While the actor is safe, his driver was shot and rushed to the hospital. Now, after the incident, for the first time, Tiger's team has shared a statement warning the people on social media who are 'creating, promoting or circulating fabricated content'.

Tiger Shroff's team issues clarification

The statement read, "We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments. It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public (sic)."

The statement further read that they don't endorse, support or have any association with such content. The actor's team has also urged media to verify the information before publishing.

Tiger Shroff's team gives legal warning

In the statement, they have mentioned that if anyone is creating and circulating any fabricated content about Tiger, then legal action will be taken against the person or the social media page.

The statement read, "Any individual or page found creating, promoting or circulating such fabricated content will face appropriate legal action. We are taking cognisance of these instances and reserve the right to pursue all available legal remedies against those responsible. We request everyone to rely only on verified communication from Tiger Shroff and his official team (sic)."

Tiger Shroff firing incident

After shots were fired at Tiger, an audio clip circulated by gangster Anil Pandit, claiming to be an associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, stated that he and Harman Sandhu take full responsibility for the incident. The audio message claimed that they had given a warning to Tiger previously. Pandit gave a strict warning to the Mumbai film industry, threatening that whoever works with Salman Khan will face a similar fate.