Bhumi Pednekar Makes New York Fashion Week Runway Debut In Regal Red Lehenga Inspired By Indian Temple - Watch

Bhumi Pednekar turned showstopper at New York Fashion Week | Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar is no stranger to the Indian fashion circuit, having walked several homegrown runways over the years. Now, the actress has taken that fashion moment overseas with her international runway debut at New York Fashion Week, where she closed Nazranaa's SS27 show in an exquisite red look inspired by an Indian temple.

Watch the ramp walk below:

Bhumi Pednekar’s desi show-stopping moment at NYFW

Bhumi turned showstopper for Nazranaa’s latest collection, Samskriti 2.0, in New York, walking the runway in a stunning red velvet lehenga called the Belur Math Lehenga. Inspired by the Shri Ramakrishna Temple at Belur Math, the design reflects its philosophy of finding beauty in diversity.

According to the designer, the temple represents the concept of “universal faith”, bringing together influences associated with Hindu temples, mosques and churches within a single architectural expression.

The flared velvet skirt was decked up with shimmering embellishment and intricate silver embroidery. Floral and traditional motifs were worked across the silhouette, giving the lehenga its rich, festive finish.

The most meaningful detail, however, was the swan placed at the centre of the skirt. According to the designer, the swan represents the Paramatman, or Supreme Self, and appears at the heart of the emblem designed by Swami Vivekananda.

The lehenga skirt was paired with a matching fitted blouse, featuring a sweetheart neckline and delicate straps that added a contemporary touch to the traditional ensemble.

Instead of wearing the dupatta in a conventional drape, she styled the sheer red fabric in a cape-like manner, wrapping it around her arms and allowing it to trail behind her as she walked.

With an outfit this elaborate, the jewellery had to match its scale. Bhumi completed the ensemble with statement diamond jewellery, including a prominent necklace, stud earrings, a sleek maang tikka and bold kadas.

Her beauty look followed the same polished mood. She wore a luminous base with defined eyes, rosy cheeks and glossy lips, keeping the makeup radiant rather than overly dramatic. Her hair was styled in middle-parted braids, adding another traditional touch while keeping the overall look neat and runway-ready.