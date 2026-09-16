Rani Mukerji Takes Indian Saree To Front Row At Sabyasachi's New York Fashion Week Show In Chic Black Look

Rani Mukerji attends Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s New York Fashion Week showcase | Instagram

Rani Mukerji gave New York Fashion Week a desi fashion moment of its own. At Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s Manhattan showcase on September 15, the actress joined the star-studded front row alongside stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania, actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, designer Prabal Gurung, and actors Sarita Choudhury and Poorna Jagannathan, in a saree look that clearly stole the spotlight.

Rani Mukerji makes black saree her NYFW statement

Rani oozed chic elegance in a black silk saree that relied on its clean styling rather than excessive embellishment. She paired the minimal drape with a sleeveless black blouse featuring a sharp V-neckline, adding a modern edge to the otherwise timeless ensemble.

Her accessories followed the same understated approach. Oversized black sunglasses added a cool front-row touch, while delicate gold earrings and a few rings provided subtle contrast. She carried a black-and-gold clutch and completed the outfit with black pumps, keeping the attention firmly on the saree.

Rani’s beauty styling was equally minimal with a flawless base, lightly flushed cheeks, subtle contouring and a nude lip. Her long, dark hair was left loose and swept over one shoulder, adding softness to the structured simplicity of the outfit.

Sabyasachi returns to New York

Rani was among the celebrity guests who gathered in Manhattan for Sabyasachi’s return to New York Fashion Week. The designer previously made his NYFW debut in 2009, making the latest showcase a return to the city’s fashion calendar after years away.

The runway presented his Bengal Byzantine Broadway collection, bringing together references to history, Bengali craftsmanship and contemporary global dressing. The 72-look ready-to-wear Spring/Summer collection played with the contrast between heritage techniques and practical Western wardrobe staples.

Layered denim, classic button-downs, jackets and slips appeared alongside Western silhouettes reworked with South Asian influences. Jewellery was also integrated into the clothing, with pieces styled alongside denim and more relaxed utility-inspired looks rather than being restricted to traditional Indian outfits.

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The NYFW showcase also marked the launch of Sabyasachi’s multi-year fine jewellery partnership with The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The jewellery presentation drew from Byzantine and Etruscan influences, featuring solid-gold cuffs embellished with gemstones, Etruscan-inspired pendants and intricate rings.