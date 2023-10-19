Akelli Producer Vicky Sidana Recalls Terrifying Israel Experience: 'Heard Sound Of Explosions'

Bollywood producer Vicky Sidana on Wednesday recounted his horrifying ordeal after being stranded in Israel with actor Nushrratt Bharuccha amid the ongoing war with Hamas.

He told ANI, "We went to Israel on October 3 because there was a screening of our film 'Akelli' in Haifa on October 4 and 5. Three of us, including our film actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, were there. We had to return on the night of 7th October but on the morning of the 7th, we heard the sound of explosions. Thanks to the Indian Embassy and Ambassador for helping us."

Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon on Wednesday said that the Hamas terror group is afraid of the Israel Defence Forces and is putting pressure on them to prevent any further action on Hamas.

"After cowardly murdering, abducting and abusing defenceless Israeli citizens, they are afraid to confront the IDF, they are trying to create international pressure to prevent us from taking action. But nothing will prevent us from making sure that these murderers will not be able to repeat their atrocities...Come out of the tunnels and fight us," he said.

He went on to mention the recent explosion at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza and said that Hamas hit their own area while they were trying to target Israel.

"Al Ahli Hospital was hit by a rocket of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad...They tried to hit our children, but on the way hit their own children...It's really a pity that many around the world are cooperating with them. In our technological world, everything is documented. We have clear-cut evidence that it was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket.

The Palestinian terrorists and their allies immediately take out their victim cards" the Ambassador to India said.

