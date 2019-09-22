Ajay Devgn, Kajol wish Nysa on Daughters' Day with special post

Mumbai: On the occasion of National Daughters' Day on Sunday, Bollywood's star couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol penned heartfelt posts for their teen daughter Nysa on social media.
Sharing a throwback picture with Nysa, Ajay said that daughters should be celebrated everyday.
"Daughters should be celebrated everyday, even more so today, #DaughtersDay," Ajay captioned the image.
Kajol too posted a photograph with Nysa and wrote: "You will always fit in my arms Nysa. Happy Daughters' Day."
In the image, Kajol is seen hugging her daughter.
Besides Nysa, the couple also have a nine-year-old son, Yug.
