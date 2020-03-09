Ahmed Khan clarifies his 'Thappad' remark, says it is something he can't understand

Recently, while Ahmed Khan was at a promotional event for his movie 'Baaghi 3', he was asked about his views on the movie, 'Thappad'. According to The Times of India, the director expressed that he found the concept of Thappad strange ad was baffled at the though of how only a slap can make a wife leave her husband forever. He also suggested that if a wife has any issue then she could also slap her husband twice. The casual remark did not go down well and received flak on Twitter. This coaxed Ahmed Khan to clear the air and call up Anubhav Sinha to justify what he actually meant.

In an interview Khan told Bollywood Hungama, “I haven’t seen Thappad. I’ve been busy making my own film. So when I was asked about Thappad I should have just said I can’t comment. Instead I wondered aloud how a marriage can break up for one slap. It is something I can’t understand. Because I can’t dream of slapping my wife, or anyone for that matter. It’s like if I asked you about Sumo wrestling, would you be able to reply? No? You won’t even try to reply. That’s what I should’ve done when asked about Thappad."