'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan says he found the concept of 'Thappad' very 'strange', Taapsee reacts

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad released on 28th February 2020 and ever since the movie has met with much appreciation and has been lauded by viewers on account of the strong message the film conveys and the stellar performances by the cast.
However, Ahmed Khan, Director of the newly released film Baaghi 3 thinks otherwise. In a recent promotional event for his film, the Director was asked about his views on the movie Thappad. According to Times of India, Khan has been quoted saying, "I found the concept of Thappad very strange. I don't understand, just because the husband slapped his wife, will she leave him forever? If she has a problem, she too should slap her husband twice in return."
He further added, "If I ever slap my wife, she can slap me back and end it. If I tell her that I don't want to be with her anymore, then she can also tell me the same. But, will a slap decide whether a couple can stay together or not? But then, everyone has a different point of view and way of looking at it."
Taapsee Pannu was also asked about what she thought of Ahmed Khan's comment, to which she replied saying that she did not feel the need to comment on this, and she further stated that Ahmed Khan can continue making films he believes in and work on topics that he is comfortable with, and she will be doing the same.
Thappad is the story of a strong woman who decides to give her husband a divorce after he slaps her in a party, in front of everyone. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie highlights the issue of domestic violence, that women often neglect or overlook in our country.