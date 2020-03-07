'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan says he found the concept of 'Thappad' very 'strange', Taapsee reacts

He further added, "If I ever slap my wife, she can slap me back and end it. If I tell her that I don't want to be with her anymore, then she can also tell me the same. But, will a slap decide whether a couple can stay together or not? But then, everyone has a different point of view and way of looking at it."

Taapsee Pannu was also asked about what she thought of Ahmed Khan's comment, to which she replied saying that she did not feel the need to comment on this, and she further stated that Ahmed Khan can continue making films he believes in and work on topics that he is comfortable with, and she will be doing the same.

Thappad is the story of a strong woman who decides to give her husband a divorce after he slaps her in a party, in front of everyone. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the movie highlights the issue of domestic violence, that women often neglect or overlook in our country.