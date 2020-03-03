'Thappad' receives decent response over the weekend, makes 14.66 crore

New Delhi: Actor Taapsee Pannu's latest film 'Thappad' received a decent response from the audience as it made Rs 14.66 crore over the weekend.

Its first-day collection was Rs 3.07 crore. It picked up over the weekend raking in Rs 5.05 crore and Rs 6.54 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively.

Film critic and trade analyst shared the figures on Twitter on Monday.