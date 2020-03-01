Paisa bolta hai: Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Thappad' resonates with critics

This week’s Thappad has been lapped up by the critics and is getting glowing reviews but the opening, however, is poor. It is better than Kangana Ranaut's Panga, which had released last month, but the morning shows outside Delhi/NCR are largely dull.
The positive side is that a section of the audience, especially in big cities, has loved the film and hence it is certain to show big jump on Saturday. But the litmus test for the movie will be on Monday and Wednesday. It cannot afford to have a normal drop on Monday and must hold resoundingly if it has to emerge as a successful film.
If the Monday can hold on the same level as Friday, it will ensure a very good run for the movie at the ticket counters.
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan — a bad omen
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan faltered after a fine start on day one. The collections on the opening day were good as they were propped by the partial holiday of Maha Shivratri.
Saturday and Sunday didn’t show adequate growth. But worse was to follow during the weekdays as the film saw heavy drops, especially on Monday and Wednesday.
The collections are decent in Delhi/NCR region but the mass centres, including the big cities, have given a snub to the film. It can still become an average fare if the second weekend unfurls spurt but the chances are slim. The producers have already booked profit by selling satellite and digital rights but the distributors will be in the red.
The lead actor of the film, Ayushmann Khurrana, was having an excellent run in the last two years and had delivered five successful films in on the trot but Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has thrown the spanner in the works.
The life-time business of the film is likely to be in the range of Rs.60-70 crore net which is far less than his recent hits such as Badhaai Ho, Bala and Dream Girl.
Friday — Rs.9,00,00,000
Saturday — Rs.10,75,00,000
Sunday — Rs.11,00,00,000
Monday — Rs.3,50,00,000
Tuesday — Rs.3,00,00,000
Wednesday — Rs.2,60,00,000
Thursday — Rs.2,50,00,000
Total (Week One) — Rs.42,35,00,000
Bhoot scars producers and distributors
Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot scarred producers and distributors across India as the audience played truant. The film opened to lacklustre response and didn't pick up even during the weekend.
The Monday was a killer as the collections stooped to low levels. While the mass centres were always going to be insipid due to lack of hit music and narrative style, it performed miserably even in the big cities. Overall, it has met with outright rejection by the audience.
It has scraped Rs.23 net in the first week and is unlikely to do more than Rs.30 crore net in its life-time.
Friday — Rs.5,00,00,000
Saturday — Rs.5,50,00,000
Sunday — Rs.5,50,00,000
Monday — Rs.2,00,00,000
Tuesday — Rs.1,75,00,000
Wednesday — Rs.1,65,00,000
Thursday — Rs.1,60,00,000
Total (Week One) — Rs.23,00,00,000
Tanhaji, the only cleanhit of 2020
Tanhaji — The Unsung Warrior is the only clean hit of 2020 as yet. The film saw its first major drop in the seventh week but has already become a major blockbuster. It is also the biggest hit of Ajay Devgn’s career even if we take inflation (adjusted) and footfalls (number of tickets sold) into account.
As explained in detail in the earlier issue of this column, it has done historic, unprecedented business in Maharashtra, while the collections in the rest of the country have been fair.
The total all-India collections of the film stands at Rs.267 crore net and it will end its run at approximately Rs.270 crore net.
Week One — Rs.1,15,28,00,000
Week Two — Rs.77,87,00,000
Week Three — Rs.38,48,00,000
Week Four — Rs.19,31,00,000
Week Five — Rs.8,90,00,000
Week Six — Rs 5,07,00,000
Week Seven — Rs.2,30,00,000
Total — Rs.2,67,21,00,000
Update on Love Aaj Kal and Malang
Love Aaj Kal could barely manage approximately Rs.2 crore in its second week and is out of most of the theatres. It ranks among the biggest disasters of Bollywood in last 10 years. The all-India distributors, Pen-Marudhar, have lost to the tune of Rs.28 crore in this film. It will hardly collect anything from here on.
Week One – Rs.31,10,00,000
Week Two – Rs.1,90,00,000
Total – Rs.34,00,00,000
Malang exhibited admirable performance in its third week despite the release of two new films as it netted Rs.4.4 crore. Its business after three weeks stands at approximately Rs.56 crore net in India and it might add a couple of more crore to its kitty in the upcoming weeks. Had it been made at a reasonable cost, it would have been a fairly profitable venture but due to high cost it can only be termed ‘average’ as per its box office showing. The producers will manage to just break even.
Week One – Rs.38,00,00,000
Week Two – Rs.13,25,00,000
Week Three – Rs.4,40,00,000
Total – Rs.55,65,00,000
