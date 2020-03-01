Paisa bolta hai: Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Thappad' resonates with critics

Vicky Kaushal’s Bhoot scarred producers and distributors across India as the audience played truant. The film opened to lacklustre response and didn't pick up even during the weekend.

The Monday was a killer as the collections stooped to low levels. While the mass centres were always going to be insipid due to lack of hit music and narrative style, it performed miserably even in the big cities. Overall, it has met with outright rejection by the audience.

It has scraped Rs.23 net in the first week and is unlikely to do more than Rs.30 crore net in its life-time.

Friday — Rs.5,00,00,000

Saturday — Rs.5,50,00,000

Sunday — Rs.5,50,00,000

Monday — Rs.2,00,00,000

Tuesday — Rs.1,75,00,000

Wednesday — Rs.1,65,00,000

Thursday — Rs.1,60,00,000

Total (Week One) — Rs.23,00,00,000

Tanhaji, the only cleanhit of 2020

Tanhaji — The Unsung Warrior is the only clean hit of 2020 as yet. The film saw its first major drop in the seventh week but has already become a major blockbuster. It is also the biggest hit of Ajay Devgn’s career even if we take inflation (adjusted) and footfalls (number of tickets sold) into account.

As explained in detail in the earlier issue of this column, it has done historic, unprecedented business in Maharashtra, while the collections in the rest of the country have been fair.

The total all-India collections of the film stands at Rs.267 crore net and it will end its run at approximately Rs.270 crore net.

Week One — Rs.1,15,28,00,000

Week Two — Rs.77,87,00,000

Week Three — Rs.38,48,00,000

Week Four — Rs.19,31,00,000

Week Five — Rs.8,90,00,000

Week Six — Rs 5,07,00,000

Week Seven — Rs.2,30,00,000

Total — Rs.2,67,21,00,000

Update on Love Aaj Kal and Malang

Love Aaj Kal could barely manage approximately Rs.2 crore in its second week and is out of most of the theatres. It ranks among the biggest disasters of Bollywood in last 10 years. The all-India distributors, Pen-Marudhar, have lost to the tune of Rs.28 crore in this film. It will hardly collect anything from here on.

Week One – Rs.31,10,00,000

Week Two – Rs.1,90,00,000

Total – Rs.34,00,00,000

Malang exhibited admirable performance in its third week despite the release of two new films as it netted Rs.4.4 crore. Its business after three weeks stands at approximately Rs.56 crore net in India and it might add a couple of more crore to its kitty in the upcoming weeks. Had it been made at a reasonable cost, it would have been a fairly profitable venture but due to high cost it can only be termed ‘average’ as per its box office showing. The producers will manage to just break even.

Week One – Rs.38,00,00,000

Week Two – Rs.13,25,00,000

Week Three – Rs.4,40,00,000

Total – Rs.55,65,00,000

(The writer is a news ninja who feasts on cricket, cinema and politics — not necessarily in that order)