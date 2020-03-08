'Apologies for my language ladies': Anubhav Sinha after using cuss words while lashing out at Box Office portal

'Thappad' filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has apologised for using cuss words in his Twiter rant over Box Office numbers.

On Saturday, the 'Section 15' director lashed out at a trade portal, after they claimed that Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Thappad' has received a 'tight slap' from the audience (in terms of box office numbers). The report suggested that the movie has had a poor box-office performance and has managed to mint only Rs 21 crore, in its first week.

Anubhav Sinha lashed out at the portal and went on a Twitter rant where he called them 'pests' who extort money from Bollywood stars and producers to inflate their box office collections. Anubhav asserted that they write these reports because he refuses to pay them. The 'Mulk' director also urged others to step up and call the trade analyst out.

Anubhav Sinha's Twitter expletive-ridden Twitter rant was concluded by an apology to women, children and elders on his timeline. The director wrote, "My apologies for my language ladies. Sincerely. It is the love of those 150 people who made Thappad for the film that was being disrespected that shot me off. Apologies to all women and elders and younger ones on my timeline. SORRY!!!"