'Agar 1 Rupaye Bhi Liye Hain, Account Deactivate Kar Dungi': Uorfi Javed Explodes Over Taking '₹1 Lakh From Abhijeet Dipke To Back CJP' Claim, Throws Open Challenge- VIDEO

Uorfi Javed Explodes Over Taking '₹1 Lakh From Abhijeet Dipke To Back CJP' Claim, Throws Open Challenge- VIDEO | Instagram

Social media influencer Uorfi Javed addressed claims made by social media influencer Faizan Ansari, who alleged that she took Rs. 1 lakh from Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke to support the party during the NEET paper leak protests. Breaking her silence, Uorfi re-shared the story on her social media with the caption, "1 Lakh?? 1 Lakh!!" She then uploaded two videos on her Instagram Stories, hitting back at Faizan and saying, "Tu ja ke pata kar main 1 reel ka kitna leti hoon."

Reacting to the allegations that she accepted Rs 1 lakh to support CJP, Uorfi said, "Jo aadmi ye claim kar raha hai na, Faizan Ansari, itna bada ch***** insaan hai. Ye wahi insaan hai jisne mujhe bola tha ki Uorfi transgender hai...Ye bhot hi media-hungry chomu insaan hai." She further alleged that Faizan had previously circulated "fake" news about her.

She also criticised Faizan and others for believing that she took Rs 1 lakh to support CJP. Mocking the allegation, Uorfi sarcastically asked Faizan to find out how much she charges for a single reel before making such claims. The social media influencer added, "Chomu, tu ja ke pata kar main ek reel ka kitna charge karti hoon. Main 1 Lakh mein ek reel daal dungi aur for no reason?"

Uorfi also expressed disappointment with Hindustan Times for carrying the report. She said in her video, "I'm upset with Hindustan Times. Why are you printing such weird articles on the basis of a guy jiski koi credibility hi nahi hai."

She further denied the allegations that she was paid to promote CJP. Instead, the social media influencer and reality TV personality claimed that she had suffered financial losses because of her support for the party. Explaining her stance, Uorfi said, "Mujhe paise mile nahi hain, mere paise chale gaye hain" before adding, "Itni aisi brands hai jo mere sath kaam karna nahi chah rahi hai." She asked people to look at her social media page, claiming that ever since she publicly supported CJP, several brands have stopped collaborating with her.

📣 Urfi Javed slammed Faizan Ansari and Hindustan Times over an alleged fake news article about her CJP protest reel:



Urfi said, "Faizan Ansari, who wrote this article, once called me a transgender and has always written negative things about me.



He claims that I charged ₹1… pic.twitter.com/3VvqWVXp6I — TEJASH 🚩 (@Tejashyy) August 4, 2026

The social media influencer further challenged the media organisation, saying, "Agar aap mujhe ye prove kar ke dikha do ki maine 1 rupaye bhi liye hain is cheez ke liye, main apna account usi din deactivate kar dungi." Uorfi asserted that if any media house could prove she had accepted even a single rupee for supporting CJP, she would deactivate the social media account that serves as her primary source of income.