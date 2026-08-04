CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke Says US Education Was Funded Through Scholarship And Education Loan

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke | X @ians_india

Mumbai: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has said that his studies in the United States were financed through a scholarship and an education loan, responding to questions raised about the source of funding for his overseas education.

Questions Raised Over Cost of US Education

The controversy began after questions were raised over how Dipke’s family managed the expenses associated with his education in the US. In response, Dipke said he had received financial support through a scholarship from Boston University and had also taken an education loan, which he would be responsible for repaying.

Dipke said he was prepared to make documents related to the scholarship and education loan public. He also questioned whether political leaders would show similar transparency by disclosing their educational qualifications.

Maintains Funding Sources Were Never Concealed

The remarks have added a new dimension to the debate surrounding Dipke’s educational background and the funding of his studies abroad. Dipke has maintained that there was no attempt to conceal the sources of financial support for his education.

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In a separate interaction with the media, Dipke also responded to remarks linking the CJP movement with protests in neighbouring countries. He said references to movements in Bangladesh and Nepal were being used to discredit the campaign and maintained that the CJP movement should be viewed independently.

Dipke, who founded the CJP as a youth-focused platform, has gained attention for raising concerns related to examination irregularities, student issues and accountability in the education system.

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