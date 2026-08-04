Mumbai University Senate Flags High Failure Rates, Result Delays And Administrative Lapses At IDOL | AI

Mumbai: Mumbai University Senate members have raised concerns over high failure rates, delayed examination results and alleged administrative shortcomings at the Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL) of the University of Mumbai.

Delegation Seeks Registrar's Immediate Intervention

The issue was taken up after complaints were received by Shiv Sena leader, Youth Sena chief and MLA Aaditya Thackeray, and Shiv Sena secretary and MLA Varun Sardesai. Mumbai University Senate members Pradeep Sawant and Dr Dhanraj Kohchade, along with former Senate member Rajan Kolambekar, met Mumbai University Registrar Dr Prasad Karande and demanded immediate intervention.

According to the representatives, the results of the first-semester examinations for the first-year BCom programme were declared after a delay of four months. Of the 2,543 students who appeared for the examination, 2,086 were declared unsuccessful, while only 457 passed.

BA Programme Also Reports High Failure Rate

The first-year Bachelor of Arts programme also recorded a high failure rate. Of the 2,224 students, only 460 passed, while 1,764 were declared unsuccessful.

The Senate members expressed concern over the impact of the delayed results on the academic calendar. With the second-semester results expected shortly, questions have been raised over when the Additional Term-Keeping (ATKT) examinations will be conducted and when eligible students will be able to secure admission to the next academic year.

Senate Questions Lack of Dialogue With Student Representatives

The Senate members said they had sought an appointment with the university’s Vice-Chancellor on Friday but had not received a response. They also questioned the university’s decision to hold regular interactions with students every Tuesday while, according to them, student representatives were not being given time to discuss the issues.

Several students have reportedly complained that study material is not provided on time, necessary information is not made available by university staff within the prescribed period, and important notices are issued at the last minute. Concerns were also raised regarding the evaluation of answer sheets.

Working Students Face Academic Uncertainty

The Senate members pointed out that many IDOL students pursue their education while working or running businesses and therefore require timely academic support and a predictable examination schedule.

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They also highlighted the decline in student enrolment at the distance education department. The number of students, which was reportedly close to 80,000 in 2022, has now fallen to around 20,000. The Senate members warned that the continued decline could affect the future of the department, which has traditionally been considered an important source of revenue for the university.

They urged the university to adopt a positive approach and introduce necessary reforms to improve the functioning of the department. The Senate members also demanded that students currently enrolled with IDOL be provided with adequate study material, timely information and other essential academic facilities.

Registrar Dr Prasad Karande assured the delegation that a review meeting with all concerned officials would be convened the following day to examine the issues raised.

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