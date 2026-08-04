Maharashtra To Hold Special Class 11 Admission Round For Unconfirmed Students From August 4 | PTI(Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra School Education Department will conduct a special round of the centralised online admission process for Class 11 students who have registered but are yet to confirm their admissions.

Over 12.98 Lakh Students Have Confirmed Admissions

According to the Directorate of Education, a total of 15,31,964 students have registered for the Class 11 admission process for the academic year 2026–27. Of these, around 12,98,462 students have confirmed their admissions so far.

The special round will begin on August 4 and will provide another opportunity to students who have not secured or confirmed admission through the earlier rounds. Students participating in the round will be required to fill in a minimum of 10 junior college preferences and lock their application forms.

Registration and Application Correction Window Opens

The registration process for new students, correction of details in Part 1 of the application and submission of the Part 2 preference form will be open from 10 am on August 4 to 6 pm on August 6. Students applying under management, institutional and minority quotas will also have to submit and lock their preferences online during the stipulated period.

The allotment process will be conducted on August 7. The list of allotted junior colleges, along with the admission cut-off list, will be displayed on the online portal on August 8. Students will also receive information regarding their allotment through SMS.

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Students Must Confirm Admissions Between August 8 and 10

Students who are allotted a junior college and wish to accept the seat must complete the admission process between 11 am on August 8 and 6 pm on August 10. They will be required to report to the allotted college for document verification and pay the prescribed fees to confirm their admission.

Colleges will also complete admissions under the management, institutional and minority quotas during this period. The list of vacant seats after the special round will be displayed on August 11 at 1 pm.

The Education Department has appealed to students, parents and junior college principals to complete all the required procedures within the prescribed deadlines.

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