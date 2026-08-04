PVDT College Pays Tribute To Lokmanya Tilak And Annabhau Sathe Through Joint Commemorative Programme | AI

Mumbai: PVDT College of Education for Women, affiliated with SNDT Women’s University, organised a joint tribute programme to mark the death anniversary of Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak and the birth anniversary of Lokshahir Annabhau Sathe.

Dignitaries Offer Floral Tributes to the Leaders

The programme was chaired by the college principal, Dr Sanjay Shedmake, while Dr Digambar Khobragade attended as the chief guest. The dignitaries paid floral tributes to portraits of Lokmanya Tilak and Annabhau Sathe at the beginning of the event.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Khobragade highlighted Tilak’s contributions to nationalism, education and the idea of Swaraj. He also spoke about Annabhau Sathe’s work in promoting social equality, his literary contributions, his struggle for workers’ rights and his role in creating social awareness.

Students Urged to Embrace Social Responsibility

He urged the students to draw inspiration from the ideas and lives of the two leaders and develop a sense of social responsibility.

Dr Shedmake said that the thoughts and values of great leaders should be incorporated into everyday life. He added that reading the literature created by such personalities could provide inspiration and help students understand their contributions.

Students also participated enthusiastically in the programme and delivered speeches on the lives and work of Tilak and Sathe. They discussed their contributions to nation-building and their roles in bringing about social change. The students’ presentations received an encouraging response from the audience.

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Dr Pravin Kale, Dr Siddharth Ghatvisave, Dr Bhupendra Bansode and Dr Amol Ubale were among those present, along with faculty members, staff and a large number of students.

Dr Amol Ubale delivered the introductory address. The programme was anchored by students Poonam Guldekar and Shivani Giri, while Mariam Sheikh proposed the vote of thanks.

The event concluded in an enthusiastic atmosphere, with participants reflecting on the ideas and contributions of the two prominent personalities.

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