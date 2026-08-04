Computer Engineering, AI Courses Dominate Maharashtra Engineering Admissions 2026 | AI

Mumbai: Technology-driven courses, particularly Computer Engineering, Information Technology and programmes related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), have emerged as the top choices among students in Maharashtra’s engineering admissions this year. A total of 1,57,103 seats have been allotted through the undergraduate engineering admission process, with Savitribai Phule Pune University recording the highest number of admissions among universities and Pune district leading the state at the district level.

Computer Engineering Leads Admission Preferences

Computer Engineering was the most preferred course, with 24,719 students securing admissions. Mechanical Engineering followed with 17,559 admissions, while Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering recorded 16,751 admissions. Computer Science and Engineering attracted 15,936 students, followed by Information Technology with 12,748 admissions and Civil Engineering with 12,529.

The admission figures also indicate a growing preference for programmes focused on Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Data Science, reflecting the increasing demand for technology-based skills across industries.

AI and Machine Learning Attract More Students

A total of 8,856 students were admitted to Artificial Intelligence and Data Science programmes, while 4,129 chose Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Another 3,668 students secured admissions to AI and Data Science courses.

Computer Science and Engineering programmes with specialisations in emerging technologies also received a strong response. The Computer Science and Engineering (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning) course recorded 5,340 admissions, while 2,654 students enrolled in Computer Science and Engineering (Data Science).

Pune University Records Highest Admissions

Among universities, Savitribai Phule Pune University recorded the highest number of admissions at 58,676. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, followed with 29,317 admissions, while the University of Mumbai recorded 26,368 admissions.

Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University registered 13,398 admissions, followed by Shivaji University with 8,388 and Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University with 8,084 admissions. Admissions were also recorded across Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, SNDT Women’s University, Gondwana University and other institutions.

At the district level, Pune recorded the highest number of admissions, with 45,961 students securing seats. Nagpur ranked second with 14,485 admissions, followed by Nashik with 10,969, Kolhapur with 9,489, Mumbai Suburban with 9,252 and Thane with 8,796.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded 6,287 admissions, while Ahilyanagar and Solapur registered 5,682 and 5,623 admissions, respectively. Admissions were also recorded across several other districts, including Raigad, Amravati, Sangli, Satara, Jalgaon, Dhule, Mumbai City, Palghar, Nanded, Latur, Chandrapur, Ratnagiri and Gadchiroli.

The overall admission pattern shows that students are increasingly opting for emerging technology-based programmes such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Science, Cyber Security and Robotics. At the same time, traditional engineering branches, including Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, have continued to retain a strong presence among students.

Key Highlights

Total engineering seat allotments: 1,57,103

Most preferred course: Computer Engineering — 24,719 admissions

University with the highest admissions: Savitribai Phule Pune University — 58,676

District with the highest admissions: Pune — 45,961

Second-highest district: Nagpur — 14,485

Growing preference: AI, Data Science, Machine Learning and Information Technology programmes

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