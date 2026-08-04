Mumbai University To Set Up ₹5-Crore Technology Incubator For SC, ST And Tribal Entrepreneurs | AI

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai has received approval from the Union government to establish a NIDHI Inclusive Technology Business Incubator at its Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Thane Sub-Campus, a move aimed at promoting technology-driven entrepreneurship among youth from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and tribal communities.

Project to Promote Inclusive Entrepreneurship

The proposal submitted by the university has been approved by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. The project, estimated to cost around ₹5 crore, is expected to strengthen inclusive entrepreneurship and support social justice initiatives in the higher education sector.

The incubator will focus on providing aspiring entrepreneurs with incubation facilities, expert mentoring, skill development opportunities, access to advanced technology and research facilities, and training required to establish and scale businesses. It will also help entrepreneurs connect with various government funding schemes.

Focus on Youth From SC, ST and Tribal Communities

Thane and neighbouring districts have a significant population belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and tribal communities. The proposed incubator aims to provide young people from these communities with a platform to develop technology-based enterprises and transform innovative ideas into viable businesses.

The university plans to draw on the experience of the MU Ideas Foundation, startup clinics operating across seven districts, incubation and pre-incubation programmes, Avishkar, Ideathon initiatives, and industry-academia collaborations to develop the centre. The initiative is expected to provide comprehensive support to entrepreneurs, from the initial idea stage to the establishment of their enterprises.

Traditional Industries to Benefit From Technology

The project will also seek to strengthen traditional industries in Thane and Palghar districts, including Warli painting, bamboo- and forest-based products, handicrafts and other local enterprises. These sectors will be supported through the use of modern technology, innovation and professional business guidance, with the aim of helping them access national and international markets.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni said the centre would encourage more young people from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and tribal communities to take up entrepreneurship through the effective use of technology. He said the initiative would promote self-reliance and contribute to employment generation.

“The project is aligned with national initiatives such as Startup India, Innovate India and Atmanirbhar Bharat. It will serve as an effective convergence of social inclusion, innovation and sustainable economic development,” Kulkarni said.

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