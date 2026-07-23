After Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Backs NEET Paper Leak Protest, Says 'Students Have Every Right To Ask Questions'

After Salman Khan & Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan Backs NEET Paper Leak Protest |

After Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and several other celebrities, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has also reacted to the ongoing NEET paper leak protests. Taking to social media, the Badlapur actor shared a note expressing his support for the students and urged the authorities to address their concerns. He appealed for a fair, transparent and meaningful resolution to the issue.

Addressing the NEET paper leak protests, Varun wrote, "Students are the future of out country. When a student's dream is crushed, it's not just one dream that's lost, it's the dream of an entire family." He further backed the students' demands, stating, "They have every right to ask questions when they feel the system has failed them."

Varun said that students' voices deserve to be "heard, protected and addressed with sincerity." He also stressed that peaceful protest is a democratic right and urged the authorities to engage constructively with the students' concerns.

He further added, "I appeal to the authorities to engage with these concerns and work towards a fair, transparent, and meaning resolution that ensures a students' protest, the focus must remain on the issues affecting the students and the solution they deserve."

Concluding his note, Varun said that every student should be allowed to exercise their democratic rights. He signed off his message with the slogan, "Jai Hind."

The NEET-UG 2026 protests began after allegations of a question paper leak surfaced following the medical entrance exam held in May. Despite the exam being cancelled and a re-test conducted, students continued protesting across the country, demanding a transparent investigation, strict action against those responsible, accountability from the authorities, and reforms to ensure such incidents do not recur. Several stars, including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonu Sood, Dia Mirza, Vir Das, Soha Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Preity Zinta, Diljit Dosanjh, Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Imran Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Swara Bhasker, Omi Vaidya, Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and others have taken a stand in support of the students by either joining the protests on the ground or speaking out on social media.