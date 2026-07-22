After Parts 2 & 3, Anees Bazmee To Direct Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 Starring Kartik Aaryan: Report

Anees Bazmee To Direct Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4? |

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is undoubtedly one of the most successful franchises in Bollywood. A few days ago, there were reports that the makers are planning Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 with Kartik Aaryan. While there's no confirmation about it, a recent report now claims that Anees Bazmee, who directed parts 2 and 3 of the franchise, might direct part 4 as well.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "Much like 2 and 3, Anees Bazmee is expected to come on board Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4 as well. The talks are on, as the monetary discussions are being ironed out at the moment. Anees will be back to direct Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba in BB 4."

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Talking about the movie, the source stated that producer Bhushan Kumar wants BB to be the biggest franchise in India, and he has already started working on the basic idea for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. Even Kartik has come on board for the creative process. The actor is all excited to play the role of Rooh Baba again.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa Franchise

Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise started in 2007. The first instalment was directed by Priyadarshan, and it starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film, which was a remake of the Malayalam movie Manichitrathazhu, was a hit at the box office.

After 15 years, in 2022, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released. It starred Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani and Tabu in the lead roles, and it was directed by Anees Bazmee. While part 1 was a psychological horror comedy, part 2 was just a horror comedy.

In 2024, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 hit the big screens, and along with Kartik and Triptii Dimri, the movie also starred the OG Manjulika, Vidya Balan. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it became a blockbuster at the box office.

Now, fans of the franchise are eagerly waiting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4.