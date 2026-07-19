'Dream I Carried For Years': Kartik Aaryan Shares Family's Joy After National Award Win | X

Mumbai, July 19: Kartik Aaryan shared a heartwarming glimpse of the special moment when his name was announced as the winner of a National Award.

The actor captured his mother’s emotional reaction to the proud achievement. Sharing the precious moment, Kartik highlighted the joy and pride his victory brought to his parents. Taking to Instagram, he posted a video capturing the unforgettable moment when he was announced as the National Film Awards winner. The clip featured Kartik’s raw emotions as he watched the live announcement of the National Film Awards alongside his family.

A moment to celebrate. A moment to remember. 🏆



Congratulations to #KartikAaryan on this incredible National Award win! Your talent, consistency, and dedication have truly paid off. Wishing you continued success and many more achievements in the years to come.#NationalAward pic.twitter.com/oZQ5vendQd — Kartik Aaryan Gwalior Fans (@Kartik_Gwalior) July 19, 2026

Kartik celebrates proud moment

As his name was announced as the Best Actor winner for 'Chandu Champion,' Kartik broke into a scream of joy before sharing emotional hugs with his parents. The proud moment reflected the actor’s excitement and the overwhelming happiness of his family as they celebrated the prestigious achievement together. The video then showed his parents sharing the proud moment with him as they hugged and congratulated their son. Kartik’s mother planted a kiss on the cheek.

For the caption, the ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor wrote, “Still processing... Some moments are simply bigger than words, and this is one of them. A dream I’ve carried for years has finally come true. Forever humbled, forever grateful Best Actor National Award #ChanduChampion.”

National Film Awards announcement

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards in New Delhi on July 18. The Best Actor in a Leading Role award was jointly awarded to Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty for ‘Bramayugam’ and Kartik Aaryan for his performance in the film ‘Chandu Champion.’

“Chandu Champion,” a biographical sports drama based on the inspiring life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medallist. To bring the legendary athlete’s journey to the screen, Kartik Aaryan underwent a remarkable physical transformation and dedicated himself to portraying Petkar’s character with authenticity.

The film was released worldwide in theatres on June 14, 2024.

Finally, Kartik Aaryan got what he deserved. Thanks to the jury who recognized his hard work, passion and dedication in Chandu Champion. Congrats @TheAaryanKartik for your FIRST BEST ACTOR NATIONAL AWARD. #kartikAaryan #nationalfilmfareawards pic.twitter.com/GrVsW1i2VS — kartik Aaryan Army (@DeewaniKoki) July 19, 2026

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