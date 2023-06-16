Adipurush: Prabhas Fans Organise Bullock Cart Rally On Film’s Arrival In Theatres (WATCH)

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush is finally available in theatres and excited fans crowded the theatres to watch this much-awaited film. Amid all the chaos, Prabhas, who is know for his pan-Inda appeal received enormous support from his loyal fans in Andhra Pradesh.

Fans were seen pouring their love for the actor who received endless love from his supporters, especially after the Baahubali franchise.

To show their enthusiasm on the release of Adipurush, several die-hard fans organised a bullock cart rally Yemmiganur, Andhra Pradesh, They were seen carrying large posters of Prabhas as Lord Rama & chanting slogans in praise of the Adipurush star. Their dedication towards him indicated their belief that Prabhas is the best choice to play the role on big screens.

Check out the viral video of fans who held a rally together, hours before the release:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

FANS' LOVE & SUPPORT FOR PRABHAS

Fans’ admiration for Prabhas is clearly visible on social media with their dedication to perform rallies and other activities for him. Recently, comments like ‘No need for promotion coz the man himself is enough’ also surfaces online.

Let us tell you, his die-hard fans are showering the Baahubali actor with loads of love ever since the film ‘Adipurush’ was announced. Despite several controversy, the star power of Prabhas has only elevated the positive results of Om Raut’s film.

PRABHAS' UPCOMING PROJECTS

After Adipurush, the pan-India star will be next seen in ‘Salaar’ alongside actress Shruti Haasan. He also has ‘Project K’, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

His other projects include Sandee Reddy Vanga’s ‘Spirit’ and a yet-to-be-titled project with filmmaker Maruthi.