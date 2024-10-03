Adah Sharma On Her Marriage Plans: 'Main Long Distance Relationship Mein Hu...'

Adah Sharma | Instagram

Actress Adah Sharma has often maintained secrecy around her personal life and is quite low-key about her relationship status. The actress recently addressed the question about her marriage plans and revealed who she is dating these days.



In a fun way of talking about it, she revealed it to the Bharti TV podcast and said, "Mein long-distance relationship hai. Aap Hindi movies dekhi ho. Apne Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra wali voh movie dekhi hai Koi Mil Gaya. Usne to jaadu hai naa, toh jaadu jo planet mein rehta hai uske neighbouring planet mai hai voh."

She, on a serious note, stated that she is single and is focusing on her work. Furthermore, she also revealed that she would not have opted for acting if she knew that it would not have any direction.

"Mujhe laga mujhe dancing aati hai aur acting aati hai toh mujhe dance wali film toh mil jayegi. I thought aap, photo lo, audition do aur ap ko film mil jayega, pata hota toh shayad I would have not taken up acting as a profession," she added.

On the work front, Adah will be next seen in the web show Reeta Sanyal. The show stars Rahul Dev, Ankur Rathee and Manik Papneja, among others. It is directed by Abhirup Ghosh and written by Amit Khan and produced by Rajeshwar Nair under the banner of Keylight Productions.



The show will be released on October 14, 2024, on Disney + Hotstar.

The series follows the story of Reeta Sanyal, an advocate known for solving complex legal cases. It showcases how Reeta navigates through the challenges of both the legal and criminal worlds.



She will also be seen in the film The Game Of Girgit with Shreyas Talpade. The thriller film is based on the app called Blue Whale. It is directed by Vishal Pandya.