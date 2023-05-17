Actress Amrita Rao on getting 'marriage proposals' after Vivah: 'I used to laugh at these things, but now...'

Amrita Rao, the talented actress known for her role in Sooraj Barjatya's 'Vivah', recently shared some interesting insights about her experience with the film and its impact on her personal life.

In a conversation with Rajshri Productions, Amrita delved into the reception of 'Vivah' and the overwhelming response from her fans at the time of its release.

Here's what she said

Recalling the time when 'Vivah' hit the silver screen, Amrita disclosed an intriguing aspect of her post-film fame. She revealed that she received marriage proposals from admirers worldwide, painting a vivid picture of a time before the ubiquity of smartphones.

In those days, it was through heartfelt letters that passionate suitors, mainly from Canada and the US, expressed their desire to enter into holy matrimony. Accompanying these eloquent love letters were photographs showcasing their homes, their beloved mothers, and their sleek automobiles.

Amrita on the impact that one role had on her career

Amidst laughter, Amrita acknowledged that during that period, she found amusement in these gestures.

However, with the passage of time, she has come to realize the profound impact that a single role can have on people's lives. “I used to laugh at these things back then but now I understand what impact that one role had due to which many wanted to marry you.”

She mused upon the enchantment that 'Vivah' had woven around her, leading to the ardent longing of countless souls to be united with her in the sacred bond of marriage. Reflecting on this extraordinary phenomenon, she couldn't help but acknowledge the magical aura surrounding the film

It is noteworthy that 'Vivah' also starred the charismatic Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, marking a turning point in both their careers. The movie went on to earn a staggering Rs 100 crore at the box office, cementing its place as a monumental success.

However, fans of Amrita Rao have noticed her conspicuous absence from the silver screen since her last film, 'Thackeray,' released in 2019. Rising to prominence with her noteworthy performance in the 2002 film 'Ab Ke Baras,' she garnered critical acclaim and even secured a prestigious Filmfare nomination.

With an impressive repertoire that includes blockbusters like 'Main Hoon Na,' 'Vivah,' and numerous other projects to her credits.