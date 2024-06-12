 Actor Gurmeet Choudhary To Participate In National Sprinting Competition; Shares Intense Preparation VIDEO
Gurmeet Choudhary has treated fans with some amazing news and updates about participation in a national sprinting competition.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 07:29 PM IST
article-image
Gurmeet Choudhary |

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary is all set for his OTT debut with Commander Karan Saxena. The actor has treated fans with some amazing news and updates about participation in a national sprinting competition.

He expressed his excitement by sharing a preparation video, in which he is seen running. Sharing the news on platform X, he wrote, "Thrilled to share that I got selected for the national sprinting competition! While preparing for commander Karan Saxena, I worked so hard, training morning, afternoon, and evening. Seeing the teaser on air now makes me feel proud of myself. It’s all about hard work, dedication, and consistency. There’s some magic in the word “commander” itself. Nevertheless, I’m off to nationals—wish me luck! Jai Hind."

article-image

Netizens React To Gurmeet's Participation

Gurmeet has inspired fans with his intense hard work. As soon as the actor shared the video on platform X, fans showed their love and support for him. One user wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to got selected in #NationalSprintingCompetetion meri Jaan my #DHAK_DHAK @gurruchoudhary wish u lots of success ahead meri Jaan ksm se jiyra khush ho gya."

Another comment reads, "Keep Going Commander. Our Support, Love and Blessings are always with you #commanderkaranSaxena."

"Wow, that's a big news. Heartiest Congratulations sir Your actions are incredibly inspirational. The teaser looks so promising can't wait to see the charming commander KARAN SAXENA all the best your selection of projects are always the best", the comment reads.

article-image

Gurmeet's Upcoming Commander Karan Saxena

The teaser of Gurmeet Choudhary and Iqbal Khan starrer Commander Karan Saxena was unveiled on Monday. The plot revolves around a RAW agent unravelling a high-stakes mystery amidst political intrigue and betrayal. It is directed by Jatin Wagle, and produced by Rajeshwar Nair and Krishnan Iyer under the banner Keylight Productions and is written by Amit Khan. It is set to stream from July 8 on Disney+Hotstar.

