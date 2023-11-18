Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee Celebrate Daughter Divisha's 1st Birthday

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2023
Actors Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee celebrated the first birthday of their younger daughter Divisha on November 11
On Saturday, the actress shared a slew of photos from the grand birthday bash, featuring the tiny birthday girl and her elder sister Lianna
In the photos, Debina and Gurmeet can be seen squishing their tiny tot and showering her with kisses
"It seems just yesterday that this little wonder came into our life and I can’t thank God enough for this surprise for me… This little wonder reinstates the fact that we plan something but God has a different and a much better plan for us.." Debina wrote, sharing the photos
Dressed in all whites, the parents as well as the birthday girl looked adorable at the fairytale-themed bash
"A play area is a must when you have little people in your party. And I managed to find a pastel colour soft play area going with my aesthetics," Debina wrote, explaining the decor
"I looooove you my Chiku to 1000 times the moon and back. My darling divisha , my little wonder," she added
