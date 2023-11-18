Sonam Kapoor Oozes Glam In 'Saree-Inspired' Outfit With Jacket & Leather Gloves

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 18, 2023

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor once again proved why she is called the ultimate fashionista in B-Town

The actress recently made heads turn as she stepped out in a fusion 'saree-inspired' outfit with jacket and gloves

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a slew of photos of herself flaunting the chic outfit

She wore a black saree-inspired outfit by Rick Owens, and paired with a matching jacket and jet black leather gloves

She kept her accessories to the minimum and tied her hair up in a funky bun

She highlighted her eyes with bold eyeliner and completed her look with huge stud earrings

Sonam got awarded for the being the fashion icon that she is at an event and she penned a note thanking them: "Thank you for awarding me for my sartorial sense and whatever little contribution to an industry I Love so much."

The actress recently made headlines after she hosted football legend David Beckham at her residence in Mumbai

