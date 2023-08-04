Abhishek Bachchan On Ghoomer: Film Is About Hope, Inspiration And Never Say Die Attitude

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Inspiring sports dramas make for rousing stories of hope. Bringing forth a momentous celebration of human spirit and determination to the fore, the team of the upcoming film Ghoomer, unveiled its trailer to the media in Mumbai, at a private event. The Free Press Journal team was also present at the do.

Starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, and helmed by director R. Balki, Ghoomer traces the indomitable spirit of a paraplegic cricketer who pursues her dreams, despite all adversities to rise above her shortcomings and emerge as an eventual winner.

While Saiyami plays the gifted cricketer Anina, Abhishek steps in as her coach who has his own battles to fight, and Angad plays James, Anina's supportive partner.

For the unversed, Saiyami is a former state-level cricketer herself. Doing Ghoomer became an organic choice for her. When asked about its significance in her career, the actress says, "This is a special and personal film for me. From the time I became an actor, I wanted to play a cricketer on-screen or a sportsperson. Because that's who I was first. So, getting this opportunity, thanks to Balki sir, is everything I could have asked for. But, there is much more than cricket in the film. It is not a sad story about a poor woman. It's about hope and what you can achieve against all odds. I feel Balki sir has given me the best experience of my life yet. He is much like M S Dhoni. He doesn't speak much nor does he show any emotion, but he has everything under control.”

Abhishek, who has also co-produced the film with Balki, adds, “The credit for everything that you see on-screen has to go to this maverick genius that Balki is. He turned me into a producer with Paa and he's been like family to me, since then. It's always a pleasure to work with him and his wonderful writing team. The film is personal to me for reasons which I don't think I need to elaborate on. But, once you see the film, I think you'll understand. It's a film about hope, inspiration, and never say die attitude.”

Angad, who earlier worked with Balki in his short in the anthology Lust Stories 2, further adds, "This is my second outing with Balki sir. I feel extremely privileged to be a part of such a stellar cast, especially with actors like Saiyami and AB, whom I can call my friends. I may have cricket in my blood but I know how much does the sport mean to Saiyami. I don't know anyone else who would sit at Ranji Trophy matches alone and watch the games. When Sachin Tendulkar retired, she cried the most. I respect her passion towards the game. I wanted to work with AB (Abhishek) for the longest time. Even though we don't share much screen time in the film, I'm happy that we could finally work together in some capacity."

Heaping praise on his actors, Balki says, “It's been an incredible success for Saiyami to put in the kind of effort that she has done. I haven't heard or seen anybody putting in that kind of effort. She is a sportsperson and that makes it easier, but to have to do the whole thing with one hand is an incredible achievement. For Abhishek to play this unsympathetic coach is a complex role, which is a huge responsibility to shoulder. For me, it's one of the most interesting roles that he has done. Angad, too, plays one of the toughest roles in this film. To be in love with a person who has lost everything and is dreaming of achieving the impossible is a complex part and he has essayed it beautifully.”

Ghoomer also stars Shabana Azmi with extended cameos by Amitabh Bachchan and cricketing legend Bishen Singh Bedi. Before its release across cinemas on August 18, 2023, the film will be premiered at the prestigious Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023, next week.

