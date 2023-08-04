Ghoomer Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Turns Coach For Paraplegic Cricketer Saiyami Kher |

The wait is finally over! The highly anticipated trailer of the upcoming film "Ghoomer" has been released, offering audiences a glimpse into a world of emotions, inspiration, and transformative storytelling. Starring the exceptional talents of Abhishek Bachchan, visionary director R. Balki, and the immensely talented Saiyami Kher, "Ghoomer" promises to redefine the landscape of sports films in India.

In this trailblazing cinematic venture, Abhishek Bachchan portrays the character of a coach, whose life takes an unexpected turn when he crosses paths with a paraplegic sportsperson, played by the brilliant Saiyami Kher. Their journey together unfolds against societal challenges and personal struggles, all while guided by director R. Balki's distinctive storytelling prowess.

The powerful performances of Abhishek and Saiyami shine through, delivering moments of heartache, determination, and hope. Director R. Balki's signature style seamlessly weaves their narratives, inviting viewers to embark on a transformative journey that challenges preconceived notions.

As the "Ghoomer" trailer sets the internet abuzz, the film promises to redefine sports films in India. *Ghoomer" is an upcoming Indian film directed by R. Balki, known for his acclaimed works such as "Cheeni Kum," "Paa," and "Pad Man."

'Ghoomer' stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead roles, with Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi in pivotal roles, and marks Amitabh Bachchan’s debut as a commentator. The movie also marks the debut of Shivendra Singh and Invaka Das.

The movie is directed by R. Balki and produced by Hope Productions and Saraswati Entertainment. Ghoomer will release in theatres on the 18th of August 2023.

