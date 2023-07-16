Abhishek Bachchan Will NOT Contest 2024 Lok Sabha Polls From Samajwadi Party's Prayagraj Seat

Actor Abhishek Bachchan was all over the news of late after reports of his political stint with Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party went viral on the internet. Several reports were pasted all over the web claiming that the 'Bol Bachchan' actor will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024 from the coveted Prayagraj constituency.

The buzz grew stronger after Abhishek, who is often quick to debunk rumours about him on social media, did not react to the reports.

However, turns out that the reports were indeed just baseless rumours and the Samajwadi Party has now clarified that there is no truth to the claims of the actor joining the party.

Abhishek Bachchan to NOT join Samajwadi Party

Clearing the air around the reports, an office bearer of the Samajwadi Party stated, “There has been no recommendation from our end in this connection."

About the candidate from the Prayagraj seat, SP city president Syed Iftikhar Hussain said, “It is for the national president of the party, Akhilesh Yadav, to decide who would be fielded from the political hot seat. Although a section of the media has reported that Abhishek would be fielded from Prayagraj in the next general election, no such recommendation was made by us. The news is totally speculative.”

He went on to say that the party is still preparing for the next general elections and it is too early to finalise any name.

SP’s former district president Yogesh Chandra Yadav, too denied that Abhishek will be running the Lok Sabha polls from Prayagraj. Calling the reports "immature", he added that a few months ago, Jaya Bachchan's name too was doing the rounds for the same seat.

When Abhishek said he will never get into politics

While Abhishek is the son of two of the biggest stars in the country and has followed their footsteps when it comes to acting, he is sure that it won't be the same in case of a political career.

For the unawares, in 1984, Amitabh Bachchan had taken entered politics n support of a long-time family friend, Rajiv Gandhi. His political career, however, was shortlived. He contested Allahabad’s seat and won the 8th Lok Sabha election, but resigned from his seat in 1987 after his alleged involvement in the Bofors scandal.

On the other hand, Jaya is an active member of SP and was first elected in 2004 as an MP from the party, representing Uttar Pradesh in the Rajya Sabha till March 2006. She was re-elected in 2012 for the third term and again in 2018 for her fourth term in the Rajya Sabha from SP.

But on the contrary, back in 2013, Abhishek had said that while his parents might have ventured into politics, he never saw himself doing the same. "I might take on a politician’s role on screen but in real life it’s a big no. I will never get into it," he had asserted.

